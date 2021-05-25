(Bloomberg) -- The yuan advanced as the central bank signaled that it’s comfortable with a recent rally by setting a strong daily reference rate.

The currency gained as much as 0.1% to 6.4035 per dollar in onshore markets, near the strongest level since 2018, while rising 0.2% offshore. The People’s Bank of China set its fixing at 6.4099 per dollar, in line with the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of traders and analysts.

The reference rate helped dispel concerns that the PBOC will act to slow a yuan rally that has made the currency the best performer in Asia this year. Traders are closely watching the central bank after recent mixed messages from officials over how a stronger currency could be needed to contain rising commodity costs.

“They are unlikely to be putting any hard defense for any specific level so long as market demand and supply remains relatively balanced,” said Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered Bank Ltd. in Hong Kong. The fixing “suggests that the PBOC is returning to a more neutral stance,” she said.

State-owned banks were seen bidding for the dollars on Tuesday to slow the yuan’s gains as it breached the 6.4 level in offshore markets. This month, the authorities had set the fixing at weaker-than-expected levels in all except four sessions.

The currency’s advance has been fueled by weakness in the dollar, and as global investors piled into Chinese bonds for their yields and inclusion in global indexes. The country’s relatively fast growth recovery from the virus pandemic also helped boost sentiment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.