(Bloomberg) -- The offshore yuan rose for the first time in seven days, after tumbling near its weakest level on record overnight, on hopes trade tensions will ease as China said it would send Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen to the U.S. for talks later this month.

The currency advanced 0.34 percent to 6.9237 per dollar as of 10:42 a.m. in Hong Kong, while the onshore rate gained 0.24 percent, after falling 0.74 percent Wednesday. The Chinese central bank set its daily reference rate stronger than the market had expected, following Wednesday’s late plunge.

“Relief on China-U.S. trade tensions cooled down expectations for further declines in the yuan toward 7 per dollar, and prompted some investors to trim their short yuan positions,” said Ken Cheung, a senior currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “We maintain our view that policy makers will not let the yuan break 7 this year. The central bank will step up actions to stabilize sentiment if necessary.”

The yuan slid about 8 percent over the past three months, making it the worst-performing currency in Asia, as the People’s Bank of China eased monetary policy to support a slowing economy and trade tensions with the U.S. worsened. Policy makers have made it more expensive to short the yuan and urged banks to avoid “herd behavior” in the currency market.

“The news that the Chinese vice commerce minister is visiting the U.S. gives investors some hope for positive developments in China-U.S. trade relations, which helps to boost sentiment on the yuan in the near term,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore. Trade negotiations have been halted since June.

Stock markets on the mainland and in Hong Kong erased much of early losses induced by Tencent Holdings Ltd.’s first profit drop in at least a decade. China’s CSI 300 Index pared a 1.8 percent loss to 0.1 percent, while the Hang Seng Index was down 0.4 percent after a fall of as much as 1.7 percent.

--With assistance from Emma Dai and Jeanny Yu.

To contact the reporter on this story: Tian Chen in Hong Kong at tchen259@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Richard Frost at rfrost4@bloomberg.net, Ron Harui, Will Davies

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.