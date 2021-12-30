(Bloomberg) -- China’s stocks and the yuan climbed on the final trading day of 2020 on signs an economic recovery is on solid footing.

The benchmark CSI 300 Index and the tech-heavy ChiNext gauge were both up at least 1.5% to head for five-year highs. The Chinese currency climbed to as high as 6.5148 a dollar, the strongest since June 2018.

Chinese assets have shown resilience in a year that has seen the outbreak of a virus pandemic and worsening ties between the U.S. and China on issues ranging from tech and trade to human rights and political freedoms in Hong Kong. China on Thursday reported that an official gauge of the manufacturing industry moderated in December, signaling the economy’s rebound is stabilizing.

Sentiment also got a boost as the country’s regulators approved a domestically made vaccine for general use. The Covid-19 shot developed by China National Biotec Group Co., a unit of Sinopharm, has received regulatory approval to go on the market with conditions, according to an official announcement.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.