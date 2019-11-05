(Bloomberg) -- The offshore yuan strengthened past 7 per dollar for first time since falling below that key level in August, as signs of easing trade tensions between China and the U.S. boost investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

The currency rallied 0.47% to 6.9998 per dollar as of 3:46 p.m. in Shanghai. The move followed a drop in the greenback and signals that China and the U.S. are attempting to de-escalate a protracted trade conflict that has roiled global markets.

Investors are looking for confirmation the nations are closer to a trade deal. China is reviewing locations in the U.S. where President Xi Jinping would be willing to meet with Donald Trump to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world’s two largest economies, people familiar with the plans said.

