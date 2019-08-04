China's Yuan Tumbles Past 7 Per Dollar for First Time Since 2008

(Bloomberg) -- The yuan sank beyond 7 per dollar for the first time in more than a decade after the central bank weakened its daily currency fixing past a key level.

The exchange rate tumbled as much as 1.6% to 7.0532 a dollar after China’s central bank set its daily reference rate at a weaker level than 6.9 per dollar for the first time since December. The offshore yuan slumped to a record low.

The yuan slumped 0.9% in mainland trading last week, its biggest loss since mid-May, after President Donald Trump abruptly escalated the trade war with new tariffs on Chinese goods. Beijing pledged to respond if the U.S. goes ahead with a plan to impose a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports.

“It appears that the tariffs hike suggests the return of tit-for-tat moves and a suspension of trade talks, and the PBOC sees no need to keep the yuan stable in the near term,” said Ken Cheung, a senior currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd.

