(Bloomberg) -- China’s yuan slid to the weakest level since January, as investors confronted the impact of escalating trade war tensions and fresh signs of fragility in the economy.

The onshore yuan fell 0.4% -- extending its decline this week to 1.1% -- to 6.8105 per dollar as of 12:29 p.m. in Shanghai. The demand for bearish bets on the currency also climbed, as the offshore yuan’s three-month risk reversal spiked for a fifth session to the highest level since November.

The currency’s slump comes as U.S. President Donald Trump declared Chinese leaders “broke the deal” he was negotiating with them on trade. Those comments come before talks that were already clouded by imminent tariff increases by the U.S. and China’s threat of retaliation. Adding to strains on the sentiment, data released Thursday showed China’s credit growth slowed more than expected in April, underlining the fragile nature of the recovery in the economy.

Investors mostly bought overseas currencies in the onshore market during morning hours, though some big Chinese banks took the opportunity to sell the greenback as the dollar advanced, according to six traders. The purchase of foreign-exchange mostly came from banks’ proprietary trading desks, they added. Bank clients weren’t panicking about the weakness in the yuan, said the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak to the media.

"We reckon that the chance for U.S. tariff hikes has been increasing to more than a 50-50 case for now," said Ken Cheung, a senior currency strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd., adding the yuan will slide to 6.9 if China retaliates. Beijing’s actions to stabilize the yuan will be closely watched from now, he added.

DBS Bank Ltd. is more bearish, with strategist Philip Wee saying the yuan could weaken to 7.2 a dollar, if the U.S. levies a 25% tariff rate on $200 billion of Chinese exports. The currency may tumble all the way to 8.1 if the tariffs are implemented on the remaining $325 billion worth of Chinese goods, he wrote in a note.

Chinese shares also fell, with the Shanghai Composite Index sliding to the lowest level since February and the SSE 50 Index of large enterprises dropping for a second day. Kweichow Moutai Co. and WuXi AppTec Co. retreated more than 4.2% in Shanghai.

The nation’s sovereign bonds advanced on weaker risk appetite, pushing the 10-year yield down by 2 basis points to 3.32%.

