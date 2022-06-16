(Bloomberg) -- China’s stringent “zero Covid” policy of travel restrictions and city-wide lockdowns is likely to stretch into next year, and is actively discouraging American and European investment in China, the US ambassador to the country said.

“My honest assumption is that we’ll see the continuation of ‘zero Covid’ probably into the beginning months of 2023 -- that’s what the Chinese government is signaling,” said Nicholas Burns, the American envoy in Beijing, during an online event on Thursday.

The harsh lockdown in the commercial center and financial hub of Shanghai -- where many US companies have operations and base executives -- has prompted many American businesspeople to leave the country, Burns said. At one point, the US embassy and the Shanghai consulate had 80 consular officers working round the clock helping citizens “who wanted to get out, needed water and food, needed medical care,” he said.

Burns also said that it remains unclear which direction China’s increasingly “aggressive” government was going to take the country’s economy. He noted that Beijing has given mixed messaging about whether it would continue to crack down on certain sectors, such as technology.

While the Chinese market is too important for foreign companies to leave entirely, Burns said that local chamber-of-commerce surveys and conversations suggest companies remain uncertain about investing further given uncertainties -- particularly over Covid travel rules, Burns added.

Investment ‘Hesitancy’

“We don’t see a lot of companies leaving lock, stock and barrel, but from the results that I’ve read, and the conversations had with lots of business leaders here, I think there’s a hesitancy to invest in future obligations until they can see the end of this,” he said.

