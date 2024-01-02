(Bloomberg) -- Beijing has removed a top official who oversaw China’s gaming industry, Reuters reported, suggesting the government is trying to tamp down a backlash against harsh new regulations that triggered an $80 billion rout across major tech stocks.

Feng Shixin lost his job as head of the publishing unit of the Publicity Department, which runs the country’s gaming regulator, Reuters reported, citing sources briefed on the matter. His departure was linked to the release of the regulations days before Christmas, which triggered a selloff in Tencent Holdings Ltd. and incited outraged comments from investors and industry players.

The National Press and Publication Administration — the gaming watchdog — has since softened its tone, pledging to review its more controversial mandates including an unquantified cap on in-game spending. Tencent and smaller rival NetEase Inc. have since recouped much of their losses, though they remain down about 5% to 10% from just before the holidays.

Read More: Tencent Leads $80 Billion Rout as China Rekindles Crackdown Fear

What Bloomberg Intelligence Says

Confidence in the outlook for Tencent and NetEase may rebound further after the South China Morning Post reports, quoting unnamed sources, that a key official involved in overseeing China’s video-gaming industry has stepped down. Sentiment was hit by the share-price “flash crash” of Dec. 22 but the recent more conciliatory tone from China’s National Press and Publication Administration supports our view the basic outlook for Tencent’s games business is largely unchanged, as rising regulatory oversight isn’t new.

- Robert Lea, analyst

Click here for the research.

Feng has represented his agency at past events organized to discuss regulatory efforts, including in areas such as licensing and real-name verification, Reuters reported.

The sweeping gaming restrictions, which caught industry players and investors off guard on the final trading day before Christmas, reminded many of the brutal tech-sector crackdown of 2021. That year, various agencies abruptly imposed curbs on sectors from e-commerce to entertainment, reining in Jack Ma-backed Ant Group Co. and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. while decimating the online education industry by declaring profits illegal.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.