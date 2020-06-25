(Bloomberg) -- The Senate Thursday approved a bipartisan measure that would penalize banks that do business with Chinese officials involved in the national security law the country is seeking to impose on Hong Kong.

The measure sponsored by Democrat Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania was approved by unanimous consent in the chamber.

Congress has been increasingly assertive on punishing China as tensions continue to escalate between the world’s two largest economies. Earlier this month, President Donald Trump signed legislation aimed at punishing Chinese officials for oppression of Uighurs and members of other Muslim minority groups.

