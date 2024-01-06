(Bloomberg) -- China said it sanctioned five US defense industry companies in response partly to recently announced new arms sales to Taiwan.

The companies affected include BAE Systems Land and Armament, Alliant Techsystems Operation, AeroVironment, ViaSat and Data Link Solutions, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday. The measures consist of freezing the properties of those companies in China, and prohibiting organizations and individuals in China from transactions and cooperation with them, it said.

The measures on the defense industry companies are also a result of “illegal unilateral sanctions” on Chinese companies and individuals, the ministry said.

Last month, the US State Department approved an estimated $300 million in possible foreign military sales to Taiwan. Since then, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army has intensified military training and readiness around the Taiwan Strait.

This isn’t the first time that China has sanctioned US companies for weapon sales to Taiwan. Early last year, China put Lockheed Martin Corp. and Raytheon Missiles & Defense on its unreliable entities list, and banned them from engaging in China-related import or export activities and making new investments in the country.

(Updates with statement from third paragraph)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.