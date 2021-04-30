(Bloomberg) -- China said thirty-three applications, including map navigation software provided by Baidu Inc. and Tencent Holdings Ltd., violated regulations, with most collecting personal information that weren’t relevant to their services.

The operators of the apps were asked to rectify their wrongdoings within 10 working days, or be subject to penalties, the Cyberspace Administration of China said in a statement. Authorities had carried out recent checks into software and other apps that were widely-used, the agency said.

China Reins In Tech Giants’ Finance Arms After Hobbling Ant

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.