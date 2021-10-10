(Bloomberg) -- China said India was being unreasonable in talks over their disputed border, a sign the nations are struggling to improve ties following clashes last year.

The Chinese side “made great efforts” to calm tensions during during a meeting of military officials on Sunday, Colonel Long Shaohua, spokesperson for the Western theater of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement.

“But India still stuck to unreasonable and unrealistic demands, which added difficulties to the negotiation,” according to the Monday statement, which said the talks were held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in the Ladakh region.

India and China clashed several times in that region last year in some of the worst fighting since a 1962 war. Those skirmishes came as President Xi Jinping pursued a more assertive foreign policy that has also seen China ramp up military pressure on Taiwan.

Earlier this year India moved about 50,000 extra troops to the border area, a historic shift toward an offensive military posture against the world’s second-biggest economy.

