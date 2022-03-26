China Says It Has Retrieved Second Black Box From Crashed Jet

(Bloomberg) -- China has found the second black box from a jet that crashed March 21 after days of searching, as investigators try to figure out what happened to the China Eastern Airlines flight carrying 132 people that plummeted from a cruise altitude.

State media including Xinhua and CCTV said the flight data recorder has been retrieved from the crash site in a hilly rural area in southern China near the city of Wuzhou.

Investigators had earlier found the other black box, which records voices in the cockpit.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.