China Says It Hopes Abe Is Out of Danger and Recovers Soon

(Bloomberg) -- China said it is shocked by the attack on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and hopes he is out of danger and recovers soon.

The incident shouldn’t be linked to ties between the two nations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

Abe is a controversial figure in China for pushing Japan to increase defense spending and revise pacifist aspects of the constitution.

