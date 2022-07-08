58m ago
China Says It Hopes Abe Is Out of Danger and Recovers Soon
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China said it is shocked by the attack on former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe, and hopes he is out of danger and recovers soon.
The incident shouldn’t be linked to ties between the two nations, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said Friday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.
Abe in ‘Grave’ Condition as Attack on Ex-Leader Shocks Japan
Abe is a controversial figure in China for pushing Japan to increase defense spending and revise pacifist aspects of the constitution.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:56
Europe's energy crisis to worsen regardless of Nord Stream 1 restart: Advantage Energy CEO
-
6:06
BlackRock, crypto ETFs bleed in biggest Canadian outflow in years
-
6:16
Adele license fees to help fund US$335M of bonds
-
4:28
Saving for retirement is becoming out of reach for young Canadians
-
12:43
Report recommends pegging minimum wages to average incomes
-
8:22
A recession would be worse in Canada than U.S.: Economist