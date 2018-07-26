(Bloomberg) -- China’s regulators said it’s unfortunate that Qualcomm Inc. decided to scrap its $44 billion bid to acquire rival chipmaker NXP Semiconductors NV, a surprise statement a day after the two companies abandoned their deal because they hadn’t received regulatory approval by a deadline Wednesday.

Chinese regulators said their deadline for the current Qualcomm review is Aug. 15 and that the extended deadline is Oct. 14. The statements appear to be aimed at shifting blame for the deal’s failure to the companies, though Qualcomm and NXP said the reason was China’s lack of approval more than 20 months after the deal’s announcement.

The aborted takeover was seen as a sign of the escalating trade tensions between China and the U.S., with every other relevant jurisdiction in the world clearing the bid months ago. While China denied its decision had anything to do with the trade spat, Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Steve Mollenkopf said "there were probably bigger forces at play here than just us."

Chinese regulators did say in their statement that they have given Qualcomm feedback on the proposed deal and that the company hadn’t addressed its competition concerns. They also said that they hope to find solutions for the Qualcomm deal ahead of their deadlines.

Qualcomm declined to comment after the statement.

In an interview on CNBC earlier today, Mollenkopf was asked why he didn’t wait longer for China’s approval.

“We thought it was important to bring certainty to the process, move on and really focus on the things that we said are going to drive value,” he said.

