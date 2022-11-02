(Bloomberg) -- A rally in US-listed Chinese stocks went unabated as a fresh set of unverified social media posts buoyed hopes for an economic reopening, even after health authorities said that China will stick to its Covid Zero policy.

The Nasdaq Golden Dragon Index of 65 Chinese stocks has risen 4.8% over the last two sessions. Investors snapped up stocks that are sensitive to reopening, with restaurant operator Yum China Holdings Inc. and online travel agency Trip.com Group Ltd. seeing some of the biggest gains. Internet giants Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc. also rose.

Chinese stocks pared some of the gains booked in US premarket trading after the National Health Commission said China will “firmly adhere” to the general policy of Covid Zero. It called for vigilance to prevent and control the pandemic, pledging to quash sudden outbreaks with minimal costs and time.

The statement marked some of the first official remarks since an anonymous social media post gained traction on Tuesday, claiming Beijing has formed a committee to assess ways to phase out the Covid Zero strategy. In response, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said he was not aware of such a committee.

Another wave of unverified documents made rounds on social media on Wednesday, which stated that the government is considering a slew of changes to its zero-tolerance approach to the pandemic, including shorter quarantine period for inbound travelers. The mysterious screenshots sent the Hang Seng Tech Index up 2.7% in Hong Kong, before the local exchange closed early due to a typhoon alert.

It’s not the first time that Chinese stocks rallied on reopening bets. Stock gauges bounced when officials eased a lockdown in Beijing in early June and loosened some domestic travel rules later that month. None of these gains would last as Beijing stuck to its Covid Zero calls, with President Xi Jinping praising the policy during the Communist Party Congress, following a series of state media commentaries endorsing the approach.

In fact, China ramped up its lockdown measures in the aftermath of the Party Congress as Covid cases spiked across the country. The area around Foxconn Technology Group’s main plant in Zhengzhou went into a seven-day lockdown on Wednesday, after a Covid flare-up forced many factory staff to flee, with some on foot.

But with the Golden Dragon Index lingering near its lowest in nine years and Hong Kong stocks slumping to levels last seen during the global financial crisis, “investors may be simply jumping at any opportunity to buy the recent lows,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda. “It’s been a very tough year for Chinese stocks,” he wrote in a note.

--With assistance from Phila Siu.

(Updates with details, context throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.