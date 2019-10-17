China Says It’s Working on Trade Agreement Text With U.S.

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese officials are working on the text of an agreement on trade in close contact with U.S. negotiators, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular briefing in Beijing Thursday.

China’s aim is to end the trade war and remove all tariffs, Gao said, reiterating the government’s standard position in the trade war with the U.S. without specifically referencing the “Phase One” deal.

Bloomberg reported that Beijing needs further talks before it is ready to sign an agreement first made verbally last week, which would see China increase agricultural purchases from the U.S. in exchange for a limited reprieve on tariffs.

“The working teams of both sides are maintaining close communication in various ways, negotiating on the specific text of the agreement,” Gao said. They are “striving to reach an agreement as soon as possible under the conditions of equality, mutual benefit and win-win results,” he said.

The yuan extended gains after Gao made the comments, with the onshore rate advancing 0.15% to 7.0844 as of 4:15 p.m. in Shanghai.

