China Says Micron Products Failed in Its Cybersecurity Review

(Bloomberg) -- China said it found serious cybersecurity risks after conducting a review of Micron Technology Inc. products sold in the country.

Operators of key information infrastructure should stop purchasing Micron products, China’s cyberspace regulator said in a statement Sunday.

In March, China said it’s opening a cybersecurity review of products exported by Micron, the largest US maker of memory chips, to the country. It said then that the review was to ensure the security of its information infrastructure supply chain, prevent network security risks and maintain national security.

