(Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to strike a balance between easing and tightening monetary policy, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Council, which said it aimed to maintain reasonable and sufficient liquidity.

The statement, citing a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, also said China’s fiscal policy should be more proactive, zombie companies would be weeded out and systemic risks avoided.

China’s policy makers are faced with the challenge of cushioning the economy from a slowdown while pushing ahead with a campaign to rein in debt. While there hasn’t been an official shift from the central bank’s “prudent and neutral” policy, steps such as Monday’s record injection of funding for banks and the publishing of new guidelines for the asset management industry suggest that officials are taking a more supportive stance.

A trade dispute with the U.S. has added to concern about the economy, which grew 6.7 percent in the second quarter, the slowest expansion since 2016. Growth for this year as a whole is forecast to slow to 6.5 percent.

