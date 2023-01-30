China Says No New Covid Variant Found in Lunar New Year Holiday

(Bloomberg) -- China has yet to detect any new Covid mutations during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Friday, Chen Cao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says at a briefing.

The CDC will keep monitoring for any new mutations as large numbers of college students will return to schools from their hometowns, Chen says

The Covid outbreak in China has eased to a “low level,” says Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission

Domestic trips via railway, roads, airlines and waterway in 7-day holiday rose 71% from the holiday in 2022 to 226m trips

Cross-border trips grow 121% y/y in the holiday

