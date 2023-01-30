22m ago
China Says No New Covid Variant Found in Lunar New Year Holiday
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China has yet to detect any new Covid mutations during the seven-day Spring Festival holiday that ended Friday, Chen Cao, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, says at a briefing.
- The CDC will keep monitoring for any new mutations as large numbers of college students will return to schools from their hometowns, Chen says
- The Covid outbreak in China has eased to a “low level,” says Mi Feng, spokesman for the National Health Commission
- Domestic trips via railway, roads, airlines and waterway in 7-day holiday rose 71% from the holiday in 2022 to 226m trips
- Cross-border trips grow 121% y/y in the holiday
