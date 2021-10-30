(Bloomberg) --

Chinese officials said the country’s latest Covid-19 outbreak is under control but the share of the elderly getting infected has posed healthcare challenges.

The virus hotspot of Ejina county in Inner Mongolia, a tourist destination that draws many older visitors, has not seen cases spreading to other places in four days, National Health Commission officials said in a media briefing on Saturday. All new infections found among close contacts are under quarantine, they said.

Isolated China Is Cracking Under the Strain of Keeping Covid Out

About 40% of patients in the outbreak are over 60 years old, higher than the 18.5% rate in previous ones, an official said. With the elderly suffering from underlying chronic illnesses, that has led to more severe infection cases.

Poor medical conditions at the county district level is also adding to the challenge of virus control, the officials said.

To improve treatment, health authorities have transferred patients from the remote Ejina county to the provincial capital, the officials said. A lockdown has also been effective in disrupting transmission of the virus from the hotspot.

Officials warned that worsening outbreaks in neighboring countries during the cooler months are adding risks of domestic flareups, and they vowed to strengthen curbs to prevent the virus from making multiple incursions into China.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.