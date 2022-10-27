(Bloomberg) -- State-owned China Bond Insurance Co. should provide more support for private property developers’ bond sales, People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Pan Gongsheng said.

Deploying bond financing tools for private companies has promoted inclusive, healthy and stable development of the financial market, Pan said at a seminar Thursday, according to a statement from the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors. He reiterated that properties are for living in and not for speculation.

Stocks and bonds of China’s embattled developers surged in August when authorities said China Bond Insurance would guarantee some of their onshore bond offerings, a sign of official support for an industry grappling with debt and slumping home sales.

Pan highlighted the need to continuously innovate and enrich credit enhancement products and models, as well as improve internal risk management, according to Thursday’s statement.

