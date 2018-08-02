(Bloomberg) -- China said it will pay more attention to “unclogging” the transmission mechanism of monetary policy in order to support the real economy.

The nation needs to balance between stabilizing economic growth and preventing risks, according to a statement published on the State Council’s website on Friday, following a meeting of the Financial Stability Development Committee led by Vice Premier Liu He.

The statement echoed one issued after a Politburo meeting earlier this week, namely that Chinese policy makers are focusing more on supporting economic growth amid risks from a campaign to reduce debt and the trade standoff with the U.S.

The statement said more work will be done to enhance financial institutions’ support to small-and-micro-sized businesses while ensuring the overall money supply is well controlled. It also vowed to make efficient use of fiscal policy, including tools such as tax cuts and government bond insurance.

The committee pledged to continue financial reforms while vowing to keep cracking down on financial malpractice and illegal financial institutions. The panel also studied structural deleveraging and ways to promote balance of international payments, according to the statement, without giving details.

