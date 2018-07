China Says Retaliatory Tariffs on U.S. Goods Are Now in Effect

(Bloomberg) -- China Foreign Ministry says U.S. tariffs violate WTO rules.

Spokesman Lu Kang says any unilateral pressure will be in vain.

