China Says Risks Controllable, Vows to Keep Liquidity Ample
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- China will maintain “reasonably ample” liquidity and “reasonable growth” in aggregate financing as it implements a prudent monetary policy, the State Council’s financial stability and development committee says at a conference chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.
- Various risks are “controllable” overall as the economy is stable and financial system is stable and healthy, a statement about the State Council meeting says
- China will encourage banks to replenish capital using more innovative tools and improve support of the real economy, especially for smaller companies
- China will increase counter-cyclical adjustments in economic policy
- The statement reiterates a proactive fiscal policy
- NOTE: CHINA REACT: PMI Undershoot Underlines Need for Policy Support
