China Says Risks Controllable, Vows to Keep Liquidity Ample

(Bloomberg) -- China will maintain “reasonably ample” liquidity and “reasonable growth” in aggregate financing as it implements a prudent monetary policy, the State Council’s financial stability and development committee says at a conference chaired by Vice Premier Liu He.

Various risks are “controllable” overall as the economy is stable and financial system is stable and healthy, a statement about the State Council meeting says

China will encourage banks to replenish capital using more innovative tools and improve support of the real economy, especially for smaller companies

China will increase counter-cyclical adjustments in economic policy

The statement reiterates a proactive fiscal policy

