(Bloomberg) -- China said Hong Kong has waited long enough to implement national security legislation, and vowed to end what it called a “defenseless” posture due to “those trying to sow trouble.”

Legislation slated for passage in the National People’s Congress in Beijing would help complete Hong Kong’s obligation to pass laws curbing acts of treason, secession, sedition and subversion, the official Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the document. The measure would alter the city’s “long-term defenseless status in the field of national security,” Xinhua said.

The announcement on national security legislation prompted calls for protests and a spike in Hong Kong residents downloading VPN software that helps mask internet usage. U.S. President Donald Trump, when asked about China’s moves, pledged he would respond “very strongly.”

The legislation would direct the Hong Kong government to implement it as soon as possible, Reuters reported, citing the document.

The bill would allow the establishment of entities to enforce its provisions, broadcaster Now TV reported, citing the NPC. The legislation would affirm Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s obligation to administer national security education in the special administrative region and require her to submit regular reports, Now TV said.

“The increasingly notable national security risks in the HKSAR have become a prominent problem,” Xinhua said, citing the document. “Law-based and forceful measures must be taken to prevent, stop and punish such activities.”

NPC Vice Chairman Wang Chen explained the document during a closed-door meeting with lawmakers. Earlier, Premier Li Keqiang pledged to “establish sound legal systems and enforcement mechanisms for safeguarding national security” in Hong Kong and in the neighboring region of Macau.

Although Hong Kong is constitutionally required to pass national security laws by Article 23 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, successive governments have failed to pass them -- with one effort in 2003 resulting in widespread street demonstrations. This new legal strategy could potentially allow authorities to skip the local legislative process, although the mechanics of how that would work remained unclear.

