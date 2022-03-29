(Bloomberg) -- China urged other nations to respect the Solomon Islands’ decision over a controversial security pact that, if enacted, could allow Beijing to base warships out of the Pacific nation.

“For two sovereign countries to engage in normal law enforcement and security cooperation is consistent with international law and international practices,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

The Solomon Islands government confirmed Friday it wanted to broaden its “security and development cooperation” to new countries, after copies of the pact were leaked on social media. Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare said Tuesday that the agreement was “ready for signing,” but denied China would build a naval base, Reuters reported.

Australia and New Zealand have expressed concern about the draft agreement that would put Beijing’s warships 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) from the Australian coast. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne and International Development Minister Zed Seselja said in a statement Friday that they were aware of the draft agreement and warned that they would be “particularly concerned” about any plan to establish a permanent military base in the region.

“Countries should respect Solomon Islands’ sovereignty and its independent decision instead of condescendingly thinking that it has the privilege and authority to tell Solomon Islands what it should and should not do,” Wang said, adding that the arrangement was conducive to the Pacific nation’s “social stability and security.”

The Solomon Islands in 2019 officially switched its diplomatic alliance from Taiwan to Beijing, which last year culminated in violent anti-China protests and Chinese officials sending riot gear and police advisers to the island state.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.