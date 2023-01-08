(Bloomberg) --

China’s National Healthcare Security Administration said talks to include the antiviral drug Paxlovid in the yearly catalog of medicines covered by the national insurance failed because of the high price quoted by its manufacturer, Pfizer Inc.

Paxlovid, which has been used to treat Covid-19, can still be temporarily covered under state medical insurance until March 31, based on China’s current policies, according to a statement posted on the regulator’s website.

A Chinese home-grown antiviral drug, Azvudine, and a traditional Chinese medicine for Covid treatment got added to the catalog as the annual talks concluded on Sunday, the statement said.

