(Bloomberg) -- China blasted U.S. motivations underpinning a nearly $250 billion bill the Senate just passed to invest in manufacturing and technology in an effort to outcompete Beijing.

While China is commited to “developing a win-win relationship” with the U.S., the legislation “distorts the facts, and slanders China’s development path and domestic and foreign policies,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing in Beijing.

“How the U.S. plans to develop itself and to enhance its competitiveness is a matter for the U.S. itself,” he added. “However, it should not treat China as an imaginary enemy.”

See: Senate Passes Sweeping Bill to Help U.S. Compete With China

The Senate approved the legislation by a vote of 68-32 in a rare display of bipartisanship, displaying concerns that the U.S. is falling behind its biggest global competitor. The legislation authorizes $190 billion in spending, much of it aimed at increased research and development at universities and other institutions. It also includes $52 billion in emergency outlays to help domestic manufacturers of semiconductors expand production.

The Biden administration has signaled its support for the bill, but its fate in the House is uncertain. Leaders in the House haven’t publicly committed to acting on the Senate’s version.

