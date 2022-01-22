(Bloomberg) -- China said it opposed sanctions by the U.S. on three Chinese companies accused of engaging in the proliferation of missile technology.

China will take necessary measures to safeguard the rights and interests of its enterprises, the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Saturday, adding that the U.S. should “immediately correct its wrongdoing.”

The U.S. government on Thursday sanctioned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation First Academy, China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation Fourth Academy and Poly Technologies Incorporated, as well as all their sub units and successors.

“China has always strictly fulfilled its international non-proliferation obligations,” the Ministry of Commerce said. “Without any factual basis, the U.S. has recklessly suppressed and sanctioned Chinese companies on ‘unnecessary’ grounds.”

Sanctions will harm interests of companies on both sides, disrupt normal international economic and trade order, and threaten the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains, the commerce ministry said.

