(Bloomberg) -- Chinese students are facing the start of a third year marred by unpredictable schedules as schools across the nation postpone classes in an effort to get Covid-19 outbreaks under control.

Schools in major cities including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen and panda-rich Chengdu in the southwest, and the northern port hub Tianjin, are deferring restart dates amid virus flareups. Numerous other provinces -- including Zhejiang, Henan, Liaoning, and Jilin -- also are seeing delays, according to municipal government statements.

There were 1,675 local cases recorded nationwide for Aug. 30, down by more than half from two weeks ago as local leaders implemented strict measures to contain some of the country’s largest outbreaks.

The educational delays foreshadow more disruption for Chinese students and show how the country’s stringent Covid Zero approach impacts life well beyond the virus itself, more than two-and-a-half years after the pandemic started. While the rest of the world is living with Covid, China has retained a zero-tolerance policy focused on dynamically eradicating the pathogen wherever it appears.

Shanghai is expected to resume classes on time on Sept 1, after being closed for almost six months while the city battled the virus. Officials are asking schools to take strict prevention measures to avoid spreading it.

Facial Scanning

Parents are required to upload each family member’s temperature, health codes with their travel details and Covid test results every day. Students, meanwhile, must take daily tests first thing when they arrive at school.

Some schools in the city have even stricter measures than the official guidance. Some teachers have been trained to administer tests for students and must do so before starting classes. Facial recognition systems have been launched at the gates of other schools to scan every student, and only those with a negative Covid result within 24 hours can enter. The first class of the day for some lower grades have been cancelled since it now takes longer to get into school.

The measures also go beyond schools. The annual Chengdu Motorshow in Sichuan province, one of China’s biggest auto conventions, and the Pet Fair Asia in Shenzhen, have been canceled due to Covid.

Chengdu, which detected over 400 local infections in the latest flareup, said all schools in the city will delay reopening for students’ safety. Tianjin, the port hub that’s 30 minutes away by bullet train from Beijing, said primary schools and high schools will shift to online classes starting September 1, according to a statement from the city’s education department.

Covid’s disruption is still affecting foreign business confidence in China, with many companies exiting or shrinking their footprint in the world’s second-largest economy. Pandora A/S, the American jewelry brand, isn’t seeing signs that trading is returning to normal because of the Covid disruption, and has yet to make a decision on relaunching the business there, Chief Executive Officer Alexander Lacik told Bloomberg TV.

No “Lying Flat”

The economic impact hasn’t significantly altered China’s approach to the pandemic. Shifting away from Covid Zero would lead to overcrowded hospitals and more deaths, a cost the country can’t accept, the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in an article posted on its website Wednesday.

The commission, a high level anti-corruption watchdog for the Communist Party, said the “lying flat” approach of doing nothing to control Covid was followed by countries that failed to find effective strategies. China’s governance has ensured Covid Zero’s success, the article said.

Other state media also defended Covid Zero last week as the party prepares to host its twice-a-decade national congress in mid-October, in which President Xi Jinping is expected to extend his decade in power.

Chinese State Media Defend Covid Zero, Warn Against ‘Lying Flat’

(Adds China’s renewed committment to Covid Zero in the last three paragraphs. An earlier version of this story corrected the number of local infections in the third paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.