(Bloomberg) -- China removed one more hurdle for foreign investment into its capital markets almost 20 years after it first allowed access.

Global funds no longer need approvals to purchase quotas to buy Chinese stocks and bonds, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said in a statement. It removed the $300 billion overall cap on overseas purchases of the assets, about two-thirds of which remains unused.

The move is the latest push to increase use of the yuan in international transactions and comes as authorities seek out more foreign capital to balance payments, before the likely emergence of a persistent current-account deficit in coming years.

The process of granting overseas investors similar ease of access as local players started in 2000, when China was negotiating entry into the World Trade Organization, and picked up pace last year after U.S. President Donald Trump attacked China as a one-sided beneficiary of global commerce.

China began easing rules last year, when it removed lock-in periods and allowed QFII investors to repatriate their money at any time. There have previously been limits on the amount foreigners could take out of the country in one go.

Separately, China has allowed foreign banks and insurers to take controlling stakes in their local ventures. UBS Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Nomura Holdings Inc. have all won approval from regulators for majority control of their local securities joint ventures, and DBS Group Holdings Ltd. has an application pending.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Lucille Liu in Beijing at xliu621@bloomberg.net;Jun Luo in Shanghai at jluo6@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sam Mamudi at smamudi@bloomberg.net, Jeanette Rodrigues

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.