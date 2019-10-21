China Seeks $2.4 Billion in Trade Countermeasures Against U.S.

China is seeking $2.4 billion in trade countermeasures against the U.S. in a seven-year-old case it lodged with the World Trade Organization.

In a document published on the WTO’s website on Monday, China requested that the Geneva-based trade arbiter discuss the matter at its next meeting of its dispute settlement body on Oct. 28.

“In response to the United States’ continued non-compliance’’ with the WTO’s rulings, China requests authorization “to suspend concessions and related obligations at an annual amount of $2.4 billion,’’ according to the filing.

At issues in the dispute are countervailing measures imposed by the U.S. that affected items including thermal paper, pressure pipe and kitchen shelving.

