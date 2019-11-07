(Bloomberg) -- China plans to ban e-cigarettes in public venues to stem a “distinct increase” in vaping among teenagers, as a regulatory noose tightens around the nascent industry in the world’s biggest tobacco market.

A week after it banned all online sales of e-cigarettes, a document issued Thursday by eight government bodies, including the National Health Commission, laid out an action plan to combat smoking and vaping among teenagers.

While urging a use of legislation, law revision and enforcement to ban e-cigarettes in public places, the document does not elaborate on when and how the ban will take effect.

China Bans E-Cigarette Sales Online to Protect Teenagers

“There is currently no clear evidence that e-cigarettes can help people quit smoking,” the document said. “Authorities must not allow e-cigarettes to be marketed or advertised as smoking cessation tools.”

That stance puts China squarely with countries that have banned e-cigarettes outright, including India, Australia and Singapore. In contrast, some nations like the U.K. view e-cigarettes as viable alternatives to smoking, a leading cause of preventable death.

China’s moves are the latest restriction on an industry whose fortunes have soured rapidly in the past few months as a mysterious lung disease linked to vaping has hurt 1,888 people and killed 37. Once seen as providing a useful tool to help smokers quit cigarettes, e-cigarettes are now banned by 27 countries, while Juul Labs Inc., the largest U.S. e-cigarette company, has been probed for marketing to teenagers.

