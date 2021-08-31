(Bloomberg) -- China unveiled plans to keep a lid on home rents in cities and preserve older properties, its latest move to ease price pressures in the residential market and promote urban renewal.

The housing ministry aims to control growth in urban rents to no more than 5% per year, it said in a statement on Tuesday. It’s seeking to ensure a balanced supply and demand in the rental market, the ministry said ahead of a briefing by senior officials at 3 p.m.

The announcement underscores one of the top priorities for President Xi Jinping in his pursuit of “common prosperity.” Regulators are ratcheting up efforts to tame land and home prices that have fueled China’s runaway property industry.

The statement comes ahead of a news conference on access to housing for all, to be addressed by Wang Menghui, minister of housing and urban-rural development, and his deputy Ni Hong. It also addressed issues including improving public services and infrastructure, building good affordable rental housing, and ensuring urban development projects aren’t excessive or create a sudden surge in housing demand.

It’s an addition to a slew of recent policies aimed at cooling the property market. China halted land auctions in some major cities, potentially hurting a key source of cash for local governments. The government also stipulated that the price premium for land should be capped at 15%, Citigroup Inc. analysts including Griffin Chan wrote in an Aug. 11 note after market rumors about the policy change.

Regulators have halted private equity funds from raising money to invest in residential property developments, choking off one of the last channels of stable funding for the sector.

Government efforts to cool the home market are beginning to have an impact. Major cities saw home prices grow at the slowest pace in six months in July, climbing 0.3% from June, National Bureau of Statistics figures showed.

China has spent years trying to tame property prices, to little avail. The government needs to tread carefully as the real estate sector now accounts for 13% of the economy from just 5% in 1995, according to Marc Rubinstein, a former hedge fund manager who now writes about finance.

The government is signaling that this time might be different. Vice Premier Han Zheng has pledged to avoid using property as a tool to boost the economy. China has also tightened funding channels including bank loans and trusts as part of a campaign to reduce risks. And authorities are revisiting the idea of imposing a property tax.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.