(Bloomberg) -- China reported its highest daily Covid-19 case tally in seven weeks as a new cluster emerged in the southern province of Guangxi, underscoring the difficulty of meeting the country’s Covid Zero strategy in the face of more infectious strains of the virus.

The country reported 432 infections for Thursday, up from 292 on Wednesday and the most since May 25. More than a third, or 165 cases, were found in Guangxi province, centered around Beihai, a coastal city of 1.83 million people. The first case was detected Tuesday and authorities shut entertainment venues in the city center from Wednesday.

Shanghai Continues to Lock Down Areas Even as Cases Stabilize

Lanzhou, the capital of Gansu province in northwestern China, shifted into a full lockdown Wednesday with its more than 4 million residents ordered to stay in their homes. The province reported 71 new cases for Thursday.

Wugang, a steel and iron-making city of some 300,000 inhabitants in Henan Province, announced a lockdown on Tuesday after finding a single Covid case. The province found 52 cases on Thursday.

The spike in infections comes after the detection of the more contagious BA.5 sub-strain of the omicron variant.

President Xi Jinping has made the Covid Zero strategy a hallmark of his rule, saying the country won’t pursue “herd immunity” like other countries because it would exact too much of a toll, particularly on China’s elderly, which have low vaccination rates. He has repudiated the high death rates from Covid elsewhere, especially in arch rival the US, which has the highest number of recorded fatalities from the virus globally.

As of Monday, some 30 million people across China were under some form of movement restrictions to quell transmission, but authorities have so far steered clear of strict lockdowns in key economic regions.

