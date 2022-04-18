(Bloomberg) -- China sees multiple risks to the economy as Covid outbreaks worsen, yet pledged to still meet its ambitious growth target and stabilize jobs.

The economy is facing “greater downward pressure, and difficulties and challenges have increased significantly,” the state-run Xinhua News Agency wrote in a set of questions and answers late Monday, citing unnamed “authoritative departments and persons.”

Authorities are “firmly confident” and will strive to achieve the full-year targets as the economy still has “many strategic advantages,” it said in the report, which was also published on the front page of Communist Party’s flagship newspaper People’s Daily.

China should seize the window period of the second quarter to implement various measures to stabilize growth and ensure the healthy development of the economy and society, the authoritative departments said. At the same time, China should stick to its Covid Zero approach, and control the current round of the outbreaks as soon as possible, they said.

Here are some of the key highlights:

Inflation: The consumer price index may see moderate increase in the second or third quarter due to expected rise in pork prices. The domestic pork market is expected to transition to “tight balance” from “basic balance of supply and demand.” CPI is also being boosted by high global commodity prices, which are translating into increases in consumer goods prices

Property: Default risks among certain major developers still exist. Recent property policy easing announced by various cities does not mean a reversal of China’s overall real estate industry policy

Covid Zero: While it’s getting harder to achieve dynamic zero, China’s stringent Covid Zero policy could help save lives and help China achieve long-term economic development, although short-term shocks to the economy are inevitable

Jobs: China should have policy reserves to stabilize and expand employment while implementing existing polices. Authorities will implement supportive measures for retailing, tourism and airlines to retain jobs, and also study measures to help graduates find jobs or start businesses

Exports: It’s hard to sustain high export growth achieved last year; some companies expect pressure to further increase in the second and third quarters

Logistics: China should avoid short-term difficulties from turning into long-term trends, and protect enterprises on the “chain” from being dragged down by current problems

