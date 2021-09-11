(Bloomberg) -- China’s National Health Commission sent a special team to a city in eastern China’s Fujian province after Covid-19 cases were reported, according to broadcaster CGTN.

There were six cases in Putian as of 4 p.m. Beijing time on Saturday, the report said, and several local areas have been categorized as medium- or high-risk areas.

The new outbreak comes less than a month after China quelled its most widespread resurgence since the initial one in Wuhan.

Provincial and intercity shuttle buses operating from Putian have been suspended. Public facilities such as libraries and sport stadiums have also been closed as part of the measures to control the outbreak, according to the report.

