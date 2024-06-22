(Bloomberg) -- China sent 66 warplanes around Taiwan over a two-day period through Saturday morning, an uptick from recent weeks that came as Beijing moved to tighten laws it says are aimed at punishing supporters of Taiwan’s independence.

Taiwan detected the People’s Liberation Army aircraft entering the island’s Air Defense Identification Zone over a 48-hour period starting early June 20, according to statements from the Ministry of National Defense. Some of the aircraft flew within 31 nautical miles (56 kilometers) of the island, according to the ministry.

China tends to ramp up such activity in times of tension. In 2023, it flew a record 103 warplanes around Taiwan during a 24-hour period in what was seen as a show of displeasure over visits by US officials.

The latest sorties came as China on Friday fleshed out laws aimed at punishing supporters of independence for Taiwan, a move seen as raising pressure on the island’s new president.

Activities that can lead to guilty verdicts include promoting Taiwan’s membership in international organizations and conducting official exchanges and military contacts with other nations, according to a legal opinion issued by China’s top court, prosecutor and several ministries on Friday.

That statement didn’t name Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party, new President Lai Ching-te or his predecessor, Tsai Ing-wen, but all have worked to raise the global profile of the democratically-run island that China pledges to bring under its control.

