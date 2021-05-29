(Bloomberg) -- China is set to launch its unmanned Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft on Saturday night, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The carrier rocket has completed loading propellant and the spacecraft is scheduled to be launched at 20:55 p.m. Beijing time, Xinhua said, citing the China Manned Space Agency.

The launch was postponed last week due to technical reasons, Xinhua reported earlier.

