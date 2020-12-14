(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank is likely to inject cash into the financial system Tuesday, helping lenders with their year-end liquidity needs.

With some 600 billion yuan ($92 billion) of one-year loans maturing in December, the People’s Bank of China is expected to offer as much as 800 billion yuan in funding to banks, according to Huachuang Securities Co. That would be the fifth straight month of net injections via the medium-term lending facility.

Liquidity in the banking system is seasonally tighter in December as Chinese lenders typically hoard capital for year-end regulatory checks. This month, they’ll also need another 2.4 trillion yuan to repay short-term interbank debt and buy newly issued government bonds.

Concern over the availability of cash has been particularly acute in recent weeks, as the PBOC seeks to stabilize the amount of debt in the economy. A policy of tapering stimulus measures has kept money-market rates elevated and triggered a string of high-profile corporate defaults. That’s spilled over to the government-bond market, which is on track for its eighth month of losses, the longest losing streak in 13 years.

Government bonds have continued to retreat this month, even after the PBOC unexpectedly added 200 million yuan via the MLF at the end of November. The yield on China’s 10-year notes still trades near the highest since May 2019. On Monday, the central bank drained cash from the financial system with open-market operations for the first time in a week.

In its monetary policy report released last month, the PBOC said the macro leverage ratio will likely stabilize, following comments from a deputy governor earlier in the month that exiting emergency support measures was only “a matter of time” and “necessary.” A gauge tracking China’s level of debt has surged to 277% of the country’s gross domestic output, the highest since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 2014.

The PBOC typically conducts MLF operations on or around 15th day of every month. Some 300 billion yuan of one-year funds matured on Dec. 7, and another 300 billion yuan will come due Dec. 16.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.