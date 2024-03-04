China Sets 2024 GDP Target at Around +5%: NPC Highlights

(Bloomberg) -- China sets its economic growth target at around 5% for this year, according to the government work report released at the National People’s Congress.

Other major economic targets for 2024 are also announced as the country’s annual legislative meeting begins in Beijing. Goals include: To add over 12 million urban jobs Targets urban unemployment rate of around 5.5% Plans budget deficit at 3% of GDP Plans 7.2% increase in national defense spending Plans 1 trillion yuan of ultra-long special government bonds NOTE: China Sets Ambitious Growth Goal in Push to Boost Confidence

NOTE: The annual session of National People’s Congress begins on March 5 and will conclude on March 11. Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers his annual work report at the NPC opening. The top economic planning body National Development and Reform Commission and Ministry of Finance also release annual work reports Full reports: China’s Premier Addresses NPC: Full Government Work Reports

Monetary and fiscal policy Reiterates prudent monetary policy will be flexible, appropriate, targeted and effective Reiterates proactive fiscal policy will be appropriately strengthened and improved in quality and efficiency

Fiscal spending and revenue: Plans 4% rise in fiscal spending in 2024 Plans 3.3% rise in fiscal revenue in 2024 Prospects for 2024 fiscal revenue and expenditure remain ‘quite grave’ 2024 investment from central government budget 700b yuan Plans 3.9t yuan of new special local govt bonds in 2024 To sell ultra-long special treasury bonds in coming years Plans government debt management mechanism that meets development need Caps end-2024 outstanding sovereign bonds at 35.2t yuan Plans 4.1% rise in 2024 transfer payments to provinces NOTE: China Plans $139 Billion Special Ultra-Long Debt for Economy

Economy and finance: Vows to ensure economic, financial stability Money supply to match economy growth, prices target To formulate policies on digital economy development To promote employment of young people Expects over 11.7 million college graduates this year Says ‘employment for key groups’ remains a big challenge Vows finance, tax policies to support employment Supports platform firms to innovate, add jobs To ‘work toward a birth-friendly society’ To promote cross-border e-commerce healthy development To develop smart home appliance, travel, sports sectors To boost demand via increasing incomes, supply improving To stabilize spending on big-ticket items like cars To tackle risks from small, medium-sized financial firms To promote steady, healthy financial market development To ensure national treatment for foreign firms To increase loans, debt financing for private enterprises To prevent risk from transmitting across markets, borders Foundation of China’s economy recovery not solid enough: Premier Li Qiang NOTE: China Vows to Defuse Financial Risks at Top Legislative Meeting

Military: To coordinate military readiness, to defend sovereignty Plans 7.2% rise in defense spending, biggest in 5 years NOTE: China Defense Spending to Climb 7.2% as Xi Pursues Buildup

Real estate sector: To tighten management of housing pre-sale funds To meet reasonable funding needs for all developers Companies, cities should be responsible for housing delivery To address ‘root causes’ to defuse property, debt risks To move faster to foster new property development model China omits ‘houses for living in, not speculation’ slogan in government report for first time since 2019 NOTE: China to Refine Real Estate Policies to Support Ailing Sector

Energy and agriculture: To cut energy consumption per unit of GDP by 2.5% in 2024 To make progress in 50m ton grain output increase To expand national carbon market to more industries To improve pricing mechanism for piped oil products To accelerate reform for energy prices, coal power

Trade: To enhance credit support for exports, imports To appropriately cut import tariffs on advanced tech

Hong Kong and Taiwan: To implement principle of patriots for Hong Kong Opposes Taiwan independence separatist activities

Support for various sectors: To relax market access for telecoms, medical sectors Plans tech transformation, upgrading in manufacturing To coordinate making breakthrough in core technology To develop commercial spaceflight, low-altitude sectors To develop bio-manufacturing sector To launch AI plus initiative To develop future-oriented digital infrastructure To speed up building of battery charging facilities To encourage NEV enterprises to grow stronger



