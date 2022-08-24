(Bloomberg) -- China took steps to support the weakening yuan Thursday, setting its currency reference rate at a stronger-than-expected level, as the widening monetary policy gap with the US continued to weigh.

The People’s Bank of China set the fixing at 6.8536 per dollar, 120 pips stronger than the average estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts and traders, a move which followed the yuan’s drop to a fresh two-year low Wednesday. It’s a signal that the central bank wants to slow the pace of yuan depreciation, according to market watchers.

“These moves suggest subtle intervention to prevent further, rapid weakness,” said Peiqian Liu, chief China economist at NatWestGroup Plc.

The Chinese currency has come under pressure after the PBOC lowered a key policy rate this month to boost an economy battered by Covid restrictions. Traders are betting a hawkish message from the upcoming Federal Reserve Jackson Hole symposium will solidify bets for aggressive rate hikes and worsen capital outflows from China as the nation’s monetary policy diverges further from the US.

The PBOC had largely refrained from pushing back against the currency’s weakness until this week. On Wednesday it set the currency fixing 37 pips stronger than the average estimate a Bloomberg survey. The gap between Thursday’s fixing and estimates was the widest since February 2020.

The onshore yuan rose 0.1% to 6.8519 per dollar at 11:47 am in Shanghai after falling to the lowest since August 2020 in the previous session. It’s dropped 1.6% versus the dollar this month, on track for its biggest monthly loss since April.

A report from Reuters cited unnamed sources saying China’s State Administration of the Foreign Exchange phoned several banks on Wednesday to warn them against “aggressively selling” the yuan. The report cited the regulator saying it had not seen financial institutions “unreasonably buying large amounts of foreign exchange.”

READ: Yuan’s Slump Forces China Into Balancing Act to Help Recovery

PBOC fixings on Wednesday and Thursday show the PBOC is becoming less tolerant of the yuan’s decline, said Eddie Cheung, senior emerging markets strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “I don’t think the PBOC is ruling out further depreciation in the yuan,” he said, adding that it’s slowing the drop to avoid extreme volatility.

Losses Ahead

Strategists from Maybank Securities Pte see the risk of the dollar-yuan breaching the closely-watched 7 level as long as China keeps its zero-Covid strategy and weakness in the nation’s real estate sector persists. Brad Bechtel, Global Head of FX at Jefferies LLC expects the yuan to grind toward 7 or 7.2 per dollar, according to a note this week.

Material improvements in China’s macro backdrop are needed for the yuan to rebound, but that doesn’t look to be the case in the near term, said Stephen Chiu, chief Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. The PBOC could opt to cut the foreign-currency reserve-requirement ratio for financial institutions, as it did in April, in case of a further yuan drop, he added.

The latest fixing guidance from the PBOC “probably won’t be the last” if the greenback continues to rise, Chiu said.

(Updates throughout.)

