China Developer Shares Jump on Prospects of Easier Funding
Shares of Chinese real estate developers rallied on Thursday, following reports that regulators may ease restrictions on their access to pre-sale funds and as lenders cut borrowing costs.
Northern Virginia has been named the world’s most desirable data center location for a third straight year, according to a 2022 annual report by global real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. Singapore tied Silicon Valley for second place after placing fifth last year.
Chinese lenders lowered borrowing costs for a second straight month after the central bank cut policy loan rates and pledged more easing to stabilize the economy.
China Aoyuan Group Ltd. won’t make payments on four dollar bonds and said that will trigger defaults on all other offshore debt, becoming the latest Chinese developer to succumb to the industry’s liquidity crisis.
(Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank set its daily fix for the onshore yuan at the strongest level in three years, as the currency rallied amid a drop in the greenback.
The People’s Bank of China set the reference rate at 6.3485 per dollar, the strongest since May 2018, with the average estimate of 6.3478 in a Bloomberg survey with analysts and traders. The move came after the greenback fell for two straight days.
The fixing could be seen as a signal that Beijing is loosening its grip on the yuan, which was Asia’s best performer last year. Since December, the policy makers had signaled growing discomfort with a stronger exchange rate as it seeks to maintain an economic recovery challenged by sporadic Covid cases and a housing slump.
