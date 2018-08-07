(Bloomberg) -- Chinese equities powered higher Tuesday afternoon as the Shanghai Composite Index posted its biggest gain in more than two years, with infrastructure and property companies among the best performers on hopes for further policy support.

The Shanghai benchmark rose 2.7 percent, its first advance in a week, to close at 2,779 points. Small caps also climbed, with the ChiNext gauge adding 2.7 percent, its best day since July 12. China Railway Construction Corp. led large-cap gains, climbing by the 10 percent daily limit in Shanghai, after the China Business Journal reported that rail investment this year may be higher than originally planned.

The state-run China Daily also reported that there would be more policies aimed at boosting investment, citing an unidentified official from the national planning body. Meanwhile, property developers got a boost after Country Garden Holdings Co. and China Evergrande Group Co. both said their first half net income would increase sharply.

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index jumped 4.4 percent, its biggest increase since August 2016, while a gauge of developers listed in Hong Kong was set for its best gain in more than three months. Future Land Holdings Co. and Poly Real Estate Group Co. were among the top performers on the Shanghai measure. Country Garden led the advance in Hong Kong, rising 6.1 percent.

Country Garden was Tuesday’s top performer on the Hang Seng Index, which was up 1.5 percent as of 3:26 p.m. in Hong Kong. China Resources Land Ltd. and Wharf Real Estate Investment Co. were also in the top 10.

