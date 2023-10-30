(Bloomberg) -- China is sharpening its development focus in the Pacific to favor partners and strategic nations, according to new research by the Lowy Institute into investment and aid in the region.

Official development finance plays a larger role in the Pacific than any other part of the world, the Sydney-based think tank’s latest report showed Tuesday. More than $40 billion has been spent between 2008 and 2021 by development partners across the small nations which mainly dot the southern Pacific Ocean.

Australia remains the largest aid partner for the Pacific, making up about 40% of overall financing, followed at some distance by the Asian Development Bank and China. At the same time, the report found a shift in overall development assistance away from grants and toward loans — up from just 12% of all development projects in 2009 to almost 40% in 2021.

Authors of the report said China’s overall assistance to the region had fallen since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, dropping below its long-term average in 2021.

“Nonetheless, China’s decreasing ODF engagement has not signaled a wholesale departure from the region, but rather a strategic shift to reduce risk, cement political ties, and enhance capital returns,” they wrote.

Small nations across the South Pacific have become a major location for geostrategic competition over the past 18 months, following the announcement by the Solomon Islands in April 2022 that the country had signed a security partnership with the Chinese government.

The announcement took the region’s traditional partners, including Washington and Canberra, by surprise. Although no final wording of the agreement was released, a draft version released one month earlier suggested it could allow Chinese Navy warships safe harbor just 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the Australian coast.

Since then, Australia and the US have dramatically ramped up their diplomatic outreach in the Pacific, including a number of new embassies announced by Washington. US President Joe Biden has now twice hosted Pacific leaders at the White House.

Ahead of the 2022 decision in the Solomon Islands, the Lowy Institute report showed China was pivoting to provide greater assistance to countries which had switched their diplomatic recognition away from Taiwan toward China.

“China increased aid to Solomon Islands and Kiribati after their diplomatic switch from Taiwan in 2019, investing in popular projects such as the 2023 Pacific Games Stadium in Honiara and health and agriculture initiatives,” the report authors’ said.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.