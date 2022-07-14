(Bloomberg) -- China refrained from injecting funds into the banking system while keeping borrowing costs unchanged amid signs that the economy may be recovering from a Covid-induced slump.

The People’s Bank of China rolled over the 100 billion yuan ($14.8 billion) of maturing policy loans. It held the rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility at 2.85% on Friday, in line with all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

China’s economy showed signs of improvement last month as the impact of Covid restrictions on trade eased further following the reopening of Shanghai and other cities. The nation’s exports rose at a faster-than-expected pace while credit jumped to the highest on record for June.

The PBOC had already started pulling out liquidity from the banking system earlier this month, in a sign it’s moving away from its crisis-era policy easing. Still, cash conditions have remained loose. A senior central bank official said this week that the cash in China’s interbank market is more than “reasonably ample,” signaling that further interest rate cuts are unlikely.

The seven-day repurchase rate is around 1.6%, while the rate on the PBOC’s seven-day loans for lenders is currently at 2.1%, indicating the extent of excess cash in the banking system. The ample liquidity has supported the Covid-battered economy as the PBOC remains constrained from cutting rates as a widening monetary policy gap with the US drives outflows.

Data due later on Friday are expected to show gross domestic product grew about 1.2% in the second quarter from a year earlier. Yet high-frequency data for June and losses in the previous two months suggest the economy contracted over that period due to the lingering effects of lockdowns in dozens of cities.

