(Bloomberg) -- China’s new ambassador to the United Nations signaled that a breakdown in trade talks could have a spillover effect on efforts to reach a nuclear deal with North Korea.

“We should also remind ourselves that if we want to cooperate, we have to demonstrate to your partner the spirit of cooperation,” Ambassador Zhang Jun, who arrived in New York less than a week ago, told reporters at the UN on Friday. “It will be hard to imagine that on the one hand you’re seeking the cooperation from your partner but on the other hand you’re hurting the interest of your partner.’’

Beijing pledged to respond if the U.S. insists on adding extra tariffs to the remainder of Chinese imports, after President Donald Trump abruptly announced on Thursday that he will impose a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, a move set to hit American consumers more directly than his other tariffs so far.

“If the U.S. wishes to talk, then we will talk,” Zhang said. “If they want to fight, then we will fight. We will never sacrifice our fundamental interests. We are not only fighting for China alone, we are also fighting for an open international economy, for free trade, for an open, non discriminatory, and reliable multilateral trading system.’’

