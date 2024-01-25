(Bloomberg) -- China is set to start visa-free travel with Singapore and Thailand soon, as the world’s second-largest economy ramps up efforts to encourage more cross-border exchanges.

Citizens from China and Singapore can visit the other without needing a visa starting Feb. 9. The visa-free plan — which was reached Thursday in a bilateral agreement — will allow Chinese and Singaporeans to stay in the other country for up to 30 days without a travel permit, according to China’s state broadcaster China Central Television.

The proposal has been in the works for weeks, with Singapore’s government announcing last month that the two sides were looking to establish a reciprocal arrangement during Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s visit to China.

China began opening up to Singapore by restoring visa-free entry to passport holders from the country in July 2023, more than three years after the onset of the pandemic forced a suspension. Currently, Singaporeans can travel to China for up to 15 days without a visa. Chinese passport holders need one to enter the Southeast Asian city-state.

Beijing has demonstrated an increasing drive to promote tourism and business links amid domestic pressures from deflation and subdued demand. The nation has imposed other measures to open up the economy, including making it easier to apply for visas on arrival. It’s also cut visa application fees for foreign nationals. China has scrapped visa requirements for 11 countries since last year.

Thailand is set to join the list as it will sign an agreement with China to waive visa requirements for travelers between the two countries starting March 1. Foreign Minister Wang Yi will sign the deal for China during his visit to Thailand between Jan. 26 to 29, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Thursday.

Thailand is targeting 35 million foreign arrivals this year, including 8 million from China, which made up the Southeast Asian country’s largest group of visitors before the pandemic.

--With assistance from Yoojung Lee.

