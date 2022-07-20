(Bloomberg) -- China slammed the Czech Republic for hosting a Taiwanese legislative delegation, deepening the rapid erosion of ties between Beijing and one of its formerly staunchest European Union allies.

Taiwanese Speaker You Si-kun’s three-day visit to Prague follows a string of spats between China and the Czechs, who have hosted official delegations from Taiwan and Tibet in what the Chinese government condemns as a violation of its policy that does not recognize them as sovereign countries.

While the visit itself brought no major shift in ties, the Chinese Embassy in Prague said the visit “strongly undermines the political basis of the Czech and Chinese relationship and significantly breaches basic norms of international relations,” according to a statement on Facebook.

China appealed to the Czechs to stop “sending the wrong signals to Taiwanese forces whose mission is Taiwan’s independence.”

The Czech Republic, an ex-communist EU member, once hoped to become a gateway for Chinese investment to Europe. But spats over Chinese territorial claims, Huawei Technologies Co. and espionage have combined with strains over ties with Taiwan to push diplomatic relations to breaking point.

You’s visit was a reciprocation of one made by a 90-member delegation made by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil to Taiwan in 2020. Vystrcil, a Czech top constitutional representative was then called “an enemy of 1.4 billion Chinese people” by the Chinese.

Vystrcil said that inviting Taiwanese representatives that were democratically elected is “exactly what a free, sovereign, democratic country should do” and is not a violation of international law.

